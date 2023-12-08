Advertise With Us

NIPSCO Energy Assistance

NIPSCO
NIPSCO(NIPSCO)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many people are struggling financially and may need help paying their heating bills as we head into the winter. NIPSCO wants everyone to know that is has many programs to help people find the assistance they need.

If you are concerned about paying your bills and keeping your family warm this winter NIPSCO is asking that you please check out their assistance programs and other information about their services.

Click here to get the information you need about NIPSCO's Energy Assistance programs.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility
Braxton Bird
19-year-old sentenced to 58 years for murder of St. Joe County corrections officer
Adonis Hawkins
South Bend man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail
Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds

Latest News

Getting festive for the holidays with The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery!
Getting festive for the holidays with The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery!
Getting festive for the holidays with The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery!
1 dead in crash near North Liberty
Adam Driver attends the 9th Annual AACTA International Awards at Mondrian Los Angeles on...
Mishawaka native Adam Driver hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend