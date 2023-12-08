NIPSCO Energy Assistance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many people are struggling financially and may need help paying their heating bills as we head into the winter. NIPSCO wants everyone to know that is has many programs to help people find the assistance they need.

If you are concerned about paying your bills and keeping your family warm this winter NIPSCO is asking that you please check out their assistance programs and other information about their services.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.