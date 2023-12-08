Missing Coloma Township man found dead

George Becker
George Becker(Picasa | Coloma Township Police Department)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A Coloma Township man who had been missing since Thursday evening has sadly been found dead.

The Coloma Township Police Department tells WNDU 16 News Now that George Becker, 69, was found dead in a cornfield near his home on Friday afternoon.

Police say Becker, who had dementia, had been missing since around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. He reportedly wandered away from his home on Park Road.

Police say they will be releasing more details in the near future.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

