Lighting ceremony held for giant outdoor Christmas tree

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holladay Properties is calling it the tallest outdoor decorated Christmas tree in the country!

An illumination ceremony for a giant outdoor Christmas tree was held at the Inn at Saint Mary’s on Thursday evening.

Holladay Properties says it’s the tallest, fresh-cut tree in the country at 87 feet. The Norway Spruce is apparently even seven feet taller than the Rockefeller Tree in New York!

The tree weighs 18,000 pounds and has 750 ornaments and more than 10,000 lights.

