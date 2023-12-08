LaSalle Avenue reopens after months-long construction project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaSalle Avenue Streetscape Project has officially wrapped up!

Work on the project began in June, stretching from St. Louis to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards.

Just a short time ago, our team was one of the first to take a drive on the road. You may remember this project started back in June with the purpose of slowing traffic down.

You’ll notice some literal bumps in the road meant to slow down that traffic, as well as some spots for on-street parking and a protected bike lane on the north side of the street. LaSalle at both Niles and Hill streets are also now raised intersections.

You may still notice workers in the area putting on some finishing touches, so keep that in mind as you’re traveling.

