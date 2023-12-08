Hanukkah menorah lighting held at Jon R. Hunt Memorial Plaza

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Jewish communities gathered around the world to celebrate the first night of Hannukah on Thursday.

That includes a group right here in South Bend. People met to watch the lighting of the first candle on a giant menorah just after sundown at Jon R. Hunt Plaza.

The candles must be lit after sunset because the purpose of the candle flames is to bring light to darkness. Hanukkah commemorates the miracle of one night of oil lasting for eight nights.

“This is a holiday to celebrate that the light will extinguish the darkness, and it will prevail in the end,” said Mayor James Mueller. “And we will get through these dark times together. And on the other side, we will rejoice.”

Those in attendance were treated to hot chocolate and sufganiyot, which are jelly-filled doughnuts.

