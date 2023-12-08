Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosts 27th annual transportation breakfast

By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted its 27th annual transportation breakfast on Friday morning.

This year, the chamber focused on why supplier diversity is so important to have in our local economy, and how both existing and new businesses could benefit from it.

There were three speakers at the event. They included Gudelia Paula Sours from the Northern Indiana Minority Business Association, Rick Fedder from the Indiana Toll Road; and INDOT’s DBE Program Administrator Derrick Casson.

WNDU 16 News Now caught up with Sours, who explained the Northern Indiana Minority Business Association’s mission.

“We are a nonprofit organization committed to promoting supplier diversity in the business community, helping to bring minority-owned businesses to sustainability, increasing minority capacity, and to prove intentional — and I will say it again intentional supplier — making all businesses aware of how their involvement has significant economic impact in the community,” Sours said.

The chamber’s mission is to be the leading resource for making connections that foster collaboration, which serves and promotes efforts to strengthen the greater Elkhart business community.

