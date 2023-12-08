Getting festive for the holidays with The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are getting into the holiday spirit here at The WNDU Studios!

The Pigeon & The Hen is a paint-your-own pottery store in downtown South Bend that just celebrated its 10th anniversary. And right now, the pottery studio is celebrating the holiday season by inviting you to come and create your own masterpiece!

That’s why its co-owner, Amy Klingler, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to paint a ceramic Christmas tree with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short!

To learn more about The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery, watch the video above or head to the store’s website.

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery is located at 217 S. Michigan Street. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

