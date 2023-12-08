First Alert Weather: Friday & Saturday to bring strong wind gusts to Michiana

Highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday will fall into the 30s Sunday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This weekend’s main issue is gusty wind speeds Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. Wind gusts Saturday morning will likely gust into the 40s. Make sure the Christmas decor is tied down or you will be searching for the decorations Saturday morning. As the cold front arrives Saturday there is a slight chance of hit and miss showers, but not a washout. Behind the cold front, our wind switches from the SW to the NW on Sunday and will give way to very light lake effect snow showers and flurries throughout the day. Wind chills on Sunday will stay in the 20s!

FRIDAY: Windy. Mostly sunny with a few clouds around. Expect increasing clouds Friday evening and overnight with a few showers. High around 55F. Low 47F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy with wind gusts to 40 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. A few scattered light showers around in the morning. Hit and miss showers in the afternoon as a cold front arrives. High near 55F. Low 33F. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow/flurries throughout the day. No road impacts expected from any light snow showers. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the upper 20s. High 38F. Low 29F.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Showers Departing this Afternoon; Sunny Sunday!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Isolated storms will be possible through the night