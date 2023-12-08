First Alert Weather: Friday & Saturday to bring strong wind gusts to Michiana

This weekend’s main issue is gusty wind speeds Friday and Saturday ahead of a cold front. Wind gusts Saturday morning will likely gust into the 40s. Make sure the Christmas decor is tied down or you will be searching for the decorations Saturday morning. As the cold front arrives Saturday there is a slight chance of hit and miss showers, but not a washout. Behind the cold front, our wind switches from the SW to the NW on Sunday and will give way to very light lake effect snow showers and flurries throughout the day. Wind chills on Sunday will stay in the 20s!

FRIDAY: Windy. Mostly sunny with a few clouds around. Expect increasing clouds Friday evening and overnight with a few showers. High around 55F. Low 47F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy with wind gusts to 40 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. A few scattered light showers around in the morning. Hit and miss showers in the afternoon as a cold front arrives. High near 55F. Low 33F. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow/flurries throughout the day. No road impacts expected from any light snow showers. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the upper 20s. High 38F. Low 29F.

