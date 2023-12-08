Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosts 27th annual transportation breakfast

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - The greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted their 27th annual transportation breakfast Friday morning.

This year they focused on why supplier diversity is so important to have in our local economy, and how both existing and new businesses could benefit from it.

There were three speakers at the event from Indiana toll road and Indot’s DBE program advisor.

16NewsNow caught up with the Northern Indiana Minority Business Association, who shared their organization’s mission.

“We are a nonprofit organization committed to promoting supplier diversity in the business community, helping to bring minority-owned businesses to sustainability, increasing minority capacity, and to prove intentional and I will say it again intentional supplier, making all businesses aware of how their involvement has significant economic impact in the community,” said Gudelia Paula Sours; Northern Indiana Minority Business Association.

The Chambers’ mission is to be the leading resource for making connections that foster collaboration which serves and promotes efforts to strengthen the greater Elkhart business community.

