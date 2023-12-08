Advertise With Us

Council seeks shift in St. Joseph County Public Library Board

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the St. Joseph County Public Library Board of Directors are not elected, but that apparently doesn’t mean they have political immunity.

Library board members are appointed by the St. Joseph County Commissioners. In October, the library requested that board member Alan Feldbaum be reappointed. No action has yet been taken, and his term expires at the end of December.

Some now believe that his reappointment is not secure and that at least one St. Joseph County Council member — who is described as an outspoken critic of library policies — has expressed opposition.

The St. Joseph County Democratic Party has become involved, asking the public to express support for Mr. Feldbaum.

An article circulated by the online conservative web page “Real News Michiana” indicates that editor Clifton French is interested in the library board seat.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility
The crash happened Friday morning on State Road 23 just south of Osborne Road.
Walkerton woman dies in crash near North Liberty
Braxton Bird
19-year-old sentenced to 58 years for murder of St. Joe County corrections officer
Numerous local pro-cannabis organizations held a town hall at Goshen Public Library to discuss...
Cannabis advocates discuss potential benefits of legalization in Indiana
Adonis Hawkins
South Bend man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Windy and “warm” Saturday; Strong cold front for Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
George Becker
Missing Coloma Township man found dead
Over $1,300 raised in Salvation Army Guns and Hoses event