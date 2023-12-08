Council seeks shift in St. Joseph County Public Library Board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the St. Joseph County Public Library Board of Directors are not elected, but that apparently doesn’t mean they have political immunity.

Library board members are appointed by the St. Joseph County Commissioners. In October, the library requested that board member Alan Feldbaum be reappointed. No action has yet been taken, and his term expires at the end of December.

Some now believe that his reappointment is not secure and that at least one St. Joseph County Council member — who is described as an outspoken critic of library policies — has expressed opposition.

The St. Joseph County Democratic Party has become involved, asking the public to express support for Mr. Feldbaum.

An article circulated by the online conservative web page “Real News Michiana” indicates that editor Clifton French is interested in the library board seat.

