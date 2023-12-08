Cannabis advocates discuss potential benefits of legalization in Indiana

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Numerous local pro-cannabis organizations held a town hall at the Goshen Public Library on Thursday to discuss the health, legal, and community components of marijuana reform in Indiana.

It goes by many names, like “Mary Jane,” “reefer,” “dope,” “ganja,” and “the devil’s lettuce,” but advocates say these names only go to stigmatize cannabis and make it seem dangerous when they say, in reality, it’s a safe alternative to many pharmaceuticals.

“The state of Indiana year to date has arrested 9,598 people for simple possession,” says Jack Cain with Indiana NORML.

America’s love-hate relationship with cannabis isn’t as old as you think, as it was federally legal prior to 1937, but even today, supporters say there is still a lot of misinformation about the frosty green plant, and it has led to more than 20 million Americans being convicted of non-violent drug offenses.

“Oftentimes, it has been clumped in with ‘dangerous’ and ‘deadly’ medications or illicit drugs,” says William Henry, Co-director of Liberty Offense. “Cannabis has never killed anyone; it just hasn’t. It’s the way it’s processed in the body, and it’s very non-toxic and is very safe to consume.”

Jeff Staker, Marine Corp veteran and founder of Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis was using opiates for back pain from his time in the service. He says that medicinal cannabis saved his life.

“Before I started my organization, I was on opiates for nearly ten years, and I was running the risk of accidentally overdosing because I was having to take more at the later part than what a little did at the beginning,” says Jeff Staker, founder of Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis. “And I discontinued it with my VA doctor, and I asked him about medical cannabis, and he said, I can’t prescribe or recommend it, but I would if I could.”

Thirty-eight states, three territories, and D.C. have legalized medical marijuana, and 24 states have legalized it recreationally, with Ohio fully legalizing cannabis on Thursday.

“And other states that have passed cannabis legislation have seen a reduction in their overdose rate by an average of 25%,” Staker said. “Some more, some less, but an overall average of 25%.”

The University of Michigan is currently studying the effects of CBD and medical cannabis on veteran’s pain.

Rick Anstiss with Michigan Weedsters was also a panelist at the town hall.

If legal or medicinal cannabis is something you feel passionate about, the panelists say you should contact your local elected officials.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.