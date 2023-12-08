Blake Fisher declaring for NFL draft

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has lost a key part of the team’s offensive line for the upcoming Sun Bowl and next year.

Starting right tackle Blake Fisher has announced his plans to enter the NFL draft and says he will not play in the team’s upcoming appearance in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Fisher earned the team’s starting left tackle position as a freshman in 2021, but he hurt his knee in the team’s opening game against Florida State.

When he returned later that season freshman Joe Alt had established himself as the left tackle, so Fisher was moved to right tackle.

He has played that position the last two years, and many thought he would return for his senior season.

Joe Alt, who has become a first team All-American, is also expected to go pro and will likely be drafted in the first round.

Notre Dame will have to find two new starting tackles for next season.

