Advertise With Us

Blake Fisher declaring for NFL draft

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) and Joe Alt (76) run off the field during an NCAA college...
Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) and Joe Alt (76) run off the field during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has lost a key part of the team’s offensive line for the upcoming Sun Bowl and next year.

Starting right tackle Blake Fisher has announced his plans to enter the NFL draft and says he will not play in the team’s upcoming appearance in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Fisher earned the team’s starting left tackle position as a freshman in 2021, but he hurt his knee in the team’s opening game against Florida State.

When he returned later that season freshman Joe Alt had established himself as the left tackle, so Fisher was moved to right tackle.

He has played that position the last two years, and many thought he would return for his senior season.

Joe Alt, who has become a first team All-American, is also expected to go pro and will likely be drafted in the first round.

Notre Dame will have to find two new starting tackles for next season.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility
Braxton Bird
19-year-old sentenced to 58 years for murder of St. Joe County corrections officer
Adonis Hawkins
South Bend man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail
Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds

Latest News

Notre Dame men to play in rivalry renewed at Marquette on Saturday
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame football to be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’-type docuseries for Peacock
Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women’s 96-42 rout of Lafayette
Pod of Gold Thumbnail
Pod of Gold: Talking Sun Bowl with executive director Bernie Olivas