1 dead in crash near North Liberty

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Friday morning near North Liberty.

It happened on State Road 23 just north of Osborne Road. Police say two vehicles were involved.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is handling the investigation.

You’re asked to avoid State Road 23 between New Road and Osborne Road as crews continue to investigate.

