South Shore Line provides update on double track construction

One of the stations was renovated during the Double Track construction project.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trip between South Bend and Chicago could get a little shorter!

The Double Track construction project, which is expanding the South Shore Line, has completed construction at 11 Street Michigan City, Dune Park, and Beverly Shores stops.

The expansion hopes to improve 25 miles through Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, as well as the communities of Gary, Portage, Ogden Dunes, Dune Acres, Beverly Shores, Pines, and Michigan City.

The project calls for the addition of a second track to the single-track route and the movement of street-running tracks along 10th and 11th streets in Michigan City.

Upon completion, the project will add 14-weekday trains to improve travel times and reduce delays.

