South Bend Medical Foundation hosting open house for new donation center

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and what better way to give than by donating blood!

The South Bend Medical Foundation is hosting an open house for its new donor center on Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house will feature appetizers, door prizes, and words from featured blood donors and recipients. Those interested can meet staff, donate blood, or just check out the new center!

Each donor will also receive a Christmas present if they give during the month of December.

The center is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road.

