South Bend man arrested, charged with murder in May shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing another South Bend man earlier this year.

Adonis Hawkins, 32, has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of Lecarrington Underwood, 36, back on May 3.

According to charging documents, Underwood walked into Memorial Hospital around 1:30 p.m. that day with a gunshot wound to his back. He allegedly drove himself to the hospital.

As Underwood was being taken to the emergency room, he told security staff that he was shot near the intersection of Marion Street and Taylor Street. He later died in the ER.

While investigating, video surveillance showed Underwood near the intersection just minutes before driving himself to the hospital. Charging documents also state that Hawkins’ cell phone data placed him in the same area of the shooting at the time it happened.

It was also learned by police that Hawkins lived in the area and that Underwood frequently visited his home because they were acquaintances.

Police say Hawkins was arrested out of state and has since been returned to Indiana. He is now being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Hawkins was arraigned on Tuesday. He is due back in court for another hearing on Dec. 20.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.