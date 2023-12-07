A sneak peek at our special reports on ‘Studebaker Leaves: 60 Years Later’

By WNDU.com and Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nearly 60 years have passed since news broke that Studebaker would cease auto production in South Bend.

Studebaker was founded in 1852, which is about 13 years before the founding of the city of South Bend itself (1865). The company did business here for 111 years.

It started as a blacksmith shop, became the world’s largest producer of buggies and wagons, and moved on to making automobiles.

Dec. 9, 1963, marked the beginning of the end. That’s the day the news of a planned plant closing broke.

“Back in 1950, Studebaker was producing almost a half a million cars and trucks annually. They employed 24,000 people in South Bend,” said Andrew Beckman, archivist at the Studebaker Museum. “Fast forward to 1963, employment is down to 7,000. Studebaker had not made a profit for many years. In fact, from 1953 to 1963, they turned a profit just once, and that was 1959. So, you know the handwriting was on the wall, still Studebaker had come back so many times previously that there was no reason to believe they wouldn’t be able to do it again.”

Be sure to tune in to WNDU 16 News Now on Thursday and Friday for Mark Peterson’s special reports on the 60th anniversary of Studebaker’s closing.

