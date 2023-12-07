Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new female giraffe

Zindzhi arrived at the zoo on Nov. 2 and made her public during the zoo’s first weekend of the Gift of Lights holiday lights event.(Potawatomi Zoo)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend says a new, 6-year-old female Masai giraffe has joined its herd!

Zindzhi arrived at the zoo on Nov. 2 and made her public during the zoo’s first weekend of the Gift of Lights holiday lights event. She joins a heard that already has four male giraffes.

Zindzhi, which is derived from the Zulu word for “warrior,” joined the Potawatomi Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan. She will be paired with the Zoo’s youngest male, Kellan, in the hopes of producing a calf.

“All along, we’ve been planning to have a giraffe breeding program here at the Zoo, and it’s really exciting that we’re ahead of schedule,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “We’re so lucky to have this opportunity to play an even bigger role in the conservation of this rare and magnificent species.”

Zoo officials say gestation for giraffes is 14 to 15 months, so it could be quite some time before the zoo sees any results from the breeding recommendation.

All five of the zoo’s giraffes can be seen inside the Laidig Giraffe Conservation Center during the winter, and the zoo says they may be available for feeding when they’re willing to participate.

Masai Giraffe Facts

- Masai giraffes are the largest of the species or subspecies of giraffe.

- They’re native to southern Kenya and Tanzania.

- They’re considered endangered in the wild, and their population is decreasing (Officials estimate there are around 35,000 Masai giraffes).

- Giraffe calves are around six feet tall when they’re born and can weigh 110 to 150 pounds. They can stand, walk, feed, and run within hours of being born.

