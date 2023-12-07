Ownership of Portage Manor Cemetery transferred to Portage Township

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is official: The ownership of Portage Manor Cemetary has been transferred to Portage Township.

The cemetery is behind the 181-acre Portage Manor Estate, which closed earlier this year in July.

On Thursday, St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter announced the transfer of ownership at the cemetery and said there are estimated to be about 1300 people buried.

The first burial documented dates back to 1907 and contains a section for veterans.

“Over the years, and as you can see, there are no tombstones; you either get a small silver round piece of metal with a number on it or a stone. That part of the property that we are thinking of we dignify for the people who have passed away and relatives who may want to visit their loved ones; Portage Trustee Jason Critchlow has stepped up to take control of that, and it is all part of the trustee’s office so passing the torch on to them. They will fence it off and just take care of it as we go,” said Dieter.

Portage Trustee Jason Critchlow said Portage Township was honored to have ownership of the cemetery.

