Michiana Eats: Howard Pork

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new restaurant in South Bend’s East Bank area.

Howard Pork opened in September across the street from Howard Park.

And while it may sound like a barbecue joint because of its name, the restaurant features American cuisine for the whole family.

According to owner David Matthews, the restaurant is focused on having a family-friendly environment with a price point to match.

“When you walk in, you’re greeted with a fun, pleasant atmosphere. It’s kid friendly,” said David Matthews, developer for Matthews LLC.

The restaurant has applied for a liquor license, so for the time being, guests can enjoy mocktails.

Howard Pork also caters to those with dietary restrictions and offers vegan and gluten-free options.

The restaurant is located at 521 East Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend.

