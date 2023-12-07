Advertise With Us

Michiana Eats: Howard Pork

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new restaurant in South Bend’s East Bank area.

Howard Pork opened in September across the street from Howard Park.

And while it may sound like a barbecue joint because of its name, the restaurant features American cuisine for the whole family.

According to owner David Matthews, the restaurant is focused on having a family-friendly environment with a price point to match.

“When you walk in, you’re greeted with a fun, pleasant atmosphere. It’s kid friendly,” said David Matthews, developer for Matthews LLC.

The restaurant has applied for a liquor license, so for the time being, guests can enjoy mocktails.

Howard Pork also caters to those with dietary restrictions and offers vegan and gluten-free options.

The restaurant is located at 521 East Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail
South Shore passengers being bussed between South Bend, Michigan City due to freight train derailment
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility

Latest News

Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new female giraffe
Town of Culver lifts boil water advisory
City, county, regional partners unveil welcoming plan for new Americans in Michiana
City, county, regional partners unveil welcoming plan for new Americans in Michiana