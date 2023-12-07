Michiana Eats: Howard Pork
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new restaurant in South Bend’s East Bank area.
Howard Pork opened in September across the street from Howard Park.
And while it may sound like a barbecue joint because of its name, the restaurant features American cuisine for the whole family.
According to owner David Matthews, the restaurant is focused on having a family-friendly environment with a price point to match.
“When you walk in, you’re greeted with a fun, pleasant atmosphere. It’s kid friendly,” said David Matthews, developer for Matthews LLC.
The restaurant has applied for a liquor license, so for the time being, guests can enjoy mocktails.
Howard Pork also caters to those with dietary restrictions and offers vegan and gluten-free options.
The restaurant is located at 521 East Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend.
