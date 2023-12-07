Medical Moment: Treating epilepsy seizures

(WNDU) - Almost 3,500,000 people suffer from epilepsy, a disorder of the brain that can cause seizures.

For some, these seizures can be controlled with medication; others will need brain surgery, which can be risky. Now, new technology is helping doctors pinpoint what’s causing the seizures better than ever before.

“I’d be walking to a place and not really sure how I had gotten there,” explained Gabriela Sable, a seizure patient.

Gabriela Sable first started experiencing signs of epilepsy when she was just 11, and not long after the seizures started.

“People’s parents actually went to the school and told the school that they didn’t want me to hang out with their kids,” Sable recalled.

Multiple hospitalizations and MRIs could not pinpoint what was causing the seizure.

“Some patients have very small malformations that we cannot see,” said Elia Pestana Knight, MD, a pediatric epileptologist at Cleveland Clinic Epilepsy Center.

Cleveland Clinic Pediatric Epileptologist Elia Pestana Knight knew Gabi’s lesion was in her frontal lobe, but it was too tine to know exactly where.

“We can, simply, not remove the whole frontal lobe. Those are her dominant lobes for her language and for her ability to write and comprehend the spoken language,” Knight said.

The most common MRI used for diagnosis is something called the Three Tesla, which is the size of the magnet. Now, there’s a more powerful Seven Tesla MRI, which was able to determine exactly where Gabi’s lesion was.

“That lesion was far away from the areas of her speech,” Knight finished.

Dr. Pestana Knight was able to perform a robotic laser ablation therapy to remove the lesion, and now, Gabi is seizure-free and doing all the things she was never able to do before, including hiking Peru’s Machu Picchu.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.