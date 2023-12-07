Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a story of romance with a mix of small-town living, bright lights, and a lure of stardom — and it’s all taking place this weekend at the South Bend Civic Theatre!

Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” will be performed over the next two weekends (Friday, Dec. 8, through Sunday, Dec. 17).

Tricia Sloma was joined by Alexa Liberi, the lead actress playing Linda Mason, and Garrett Czosnowski, the lead actor playing Jim Hardy, on Thursday morning to learn more about the show. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

South Bend Medical Foundation hosting open house for new donation center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Medical Foundation is hosting an open house for its new donor center on Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Holidays

Southold Dance Theater presents ‘The Nutcracker’ with a South Bend spin!

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
You can catch the one-of-a-kind classic at the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend!

Events

Saint Joseph Health System hosting holiday drive-through meals for seniors

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The medical group will be hosting drive-through meals for seniors on Dec. 12.

Events

New Carlisle hosting community feedback sessions on growth, development

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The town will be hosting two open houses for local residents to offer their input on a comprehensive development plan on Dec. 12.

Latest News

Holidays

‘Christmas at the Park’ returns to Newton Park on Saturday

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Organizers say there will be games, crafts, and snacks, as well as an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

What's Good

Christmas spirit comes alive at ‘Cookies with Santa’ event in South Bend

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Families were able to stop by the South Bend Police Department to see Jolly Old St. Nick, pose for a free professional photo with the big man, and enjoy plenty of treats!

Holidays

Jewish leaders in Michiana discuss history of Hanukkah

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST
|
By Amelia Lee
Hanukkah begins later this week, and the history of the holiday has inspired some incredible traditions lasting for thousands of years.

Events

Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party happening Friday night

Updated: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
It’s a great way to have a good time while helping an amazing cause!

Holidays

Celebrate the season at the ‘Legends Let It Snow Lodge’

Updated: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The events allow families to celebrate the season with festive drinks and food!

Holidays

150+ dancers to take part in ‘Epic HoliDaze!’ performance at Elkhart Winterfest

Updated: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Saturday's performance will feature a bit of jazz, ballet, hip-hop, and cultural dancing.