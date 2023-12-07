Advertise With Us

IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase in 2024.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The IRS announced new 2024 investor contribution limits for 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts.

The employee contribution limit for 401(k) plans is increasing to $23,000 in 2024, up from $22,500 in 2023.

According to the IRS, the contribution limit pertains to employees who participate in 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans, as well as the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan.

The IRA catch‑up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over was amended in 2022 to include an annual cost‑of‑living adjustment, but it will remain $1,000 for 2024.

The agency said it is also boosting contribution limits for IRAs, allowing investors to save up to $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 in 2023.

Additionally, taxpayers can deduct contributions to a traditional IRA if they meet certain conditions.

Further details on these changes and other retirement-related cost-of-living adjustments for 2024 are available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail
South Shore passengers being bussed between South Bend, Michigan City due to freight train derailment
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...
Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility

Latest News

60 Years Later: A look back at Studebaker leaving South Bend
Ownership of Portage Manor Cemetery transferred to Portage Township on Dec. 7, 2023.
Ownership of Portage Manor Cemetery transferred to Portage Township
Portage Manor Cemetery now owned by Portage Township
A photo of Tyreisha Robinson.
Former South Bend Housing Authority employee to pay restitution in fraud case