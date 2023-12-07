Indiana University Northwest receives funds to help underrepresented students

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University Northwest has received funding that will be used to attract and assist lower income and underrepresented students.

The funding is part of national and state efforts to attract a more diverse group of students to colleges and universities.

Indiana University Northwest is based in Gary and has been recognized by the Department of Education as a school that serves a high percentage of minority students.

“The partnership and state funding will help our campus to further our goal of building a campus that is committed to meeting the academic and professional needs for all students, with increased support of historically underrepresented, low-income and first-generation students,” Chancellor Ken Iwama said in a statement released to the media. “And as an IU regional campus, that is central to our mission.”

The school has about 3500 students who are pursuing degrees and about 1800 who are so called dual-credit students, kids who are taking college credit courses while still attending high school.

