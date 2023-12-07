Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women’s 96-42 rout of Lafayette

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP/WNDU) - Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points, Maddy Westbeld had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Notre Dame dismantled Lafayette 96-42 on Wednesday night.

Hidalgo, a freshman guard, is the sixth leading scorer in the nation, averaging 23.3 points per game coming in. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Kylee Watson added 14, Nat Marshall had 12 and Anna DeWolfe scored 10 for Notre Dame (7-1).

“So much energy,” said head coach Niele Ivey after the game. “Nat’s giving us great energy off the bench. KK (Bransford) is doing a great job, Maddy is leading us with her rebounding, Kylee being so efficient and Hannah just being Hannah. So, it’s just really good the energy and the dominance for 40 minutes was awesome.”

The Fighting Irish led by 15 at halftime then broke the game wide open with a dominant third quarter in which they outscored the Leopards 28-8. Near the end of a 12-0 run, Becky Obinma blocked a short jumper and came through the block on the dribble to lead a delayed fast break. She was rewarded by scoring a bucket at the Notre Dame end of the floor. Obinma finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Notre Dame led 66-31 heading to a 30-point fourth quarter in which the Irish made eight of their last 10 shots. Notre Dame shot 57% and had a 27-1 advantage in points off turnovers. The Irish led in rebounding 48-23.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Hidalgo scored seven points in a 14-0 run that pushed the lead to 85-35.

Although the Fighting Irish never trailed, their lead was only three points midway through the first quarter before closing the period with an 8-2 run in which Westbeld scored four points. Notre Dame continued to increase its lead in small increments in the second quarter. Hidalgo finished the half with 12 points, most coming on a personal 8-2 run that helped push the Notre Dame lead to 14 points on the way to a 38-23 lead at halftime.

“When one person is succeeding, it’s like the whole team is succeeding,” Watson said after the game. “And obviously, we have so many different weapons on this team, and it shows night in and night out. Hannah is pretty consistent in leading us in scoring, but we have a lot of people in double figures. So, it’s awesome. I’m just so happy for her that she’s playing so confident because we see it every day in practice and stuff, so it’s really helpful.”

Notre Dame is off until it’s Dec. 17 home game against Purdue. A statue of legendary former coach Muffet McGraw will be unveiled ahead of the game, which tips off at 12 p.m. EST.

