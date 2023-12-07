Advertise With Us

GrandView expansion plans call for $175M investment

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Developer Great Lakes Capital is announcing expansion plans for their next project in Mishawaka to the tune of a $175 million investment.

Most people know The GrandView Development with popular restaurant Bar Louie, but plans are in the works for the next phase to add more residential housing and commercial spaces.

The intersection of Cleveland (SR 23) and Gumwood roads looked very different just a few years ago, but on Wednesday, developers told us more changes are on the way.

GrandView Flats & Townhomes first opened in 2018, with GrandView South Apartments, including Bar Louie, opening in 2020.

Now, the developer behind the project, Great Lakes Capital, has announced phase 3 of their plan, which will add hundreds of apartment units, over 50 townhomes, a hotel, and many other features.

The plan also includes new restaurants, retail stores, office space, walking and bike-friendly sidewalks, and even a rooftop pool.

In a press release, Great Lakes Capital managing partner Ryan Rans said, “We cannot wait to invite the community – as neighbors, visitors, and residents – to enjoy the intentionally designed spaces and experiences at GrandView.”

The Mishawaka Redevelopment Commission and Economic Development Commission will meet on Monday, December 11th, at Mishawaka City Hall to discuss the proposal further.

The start and completion dates for this project have yet to be announced.

