Former South Bend Housing Authority employee to pay restitution in fraud case

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More punishment was doled out today in the South Bend Housing Authority bank fraud case.

There will be no prison time for Tyreisha Robinson, but there will be a heavy price to pay financially.

Restitution was set at more than $360,000, which includes money taken from the housing authority, money fraudulently obtained from the COVID-inspired paycheck protection program, and housing benefits received due to false representations.

Tyreisha Robinson is the daughter of the ex-director of the housing authority, Tonya Robison.

Tyreisha testified against her mother at trial.

