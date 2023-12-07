Former South Bend Housing Authority employee to pay restitution in fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More punishment was doled out today in the South Bend Housing Authority bank fraud case.

There will be no prison time for Tyreisha Robinson, but there will be a heavy price to pay financially.

Restitution was set at more than $360,000, which includes money taken from the housing authority, money fraudulently obtained from the COVID-inspired paycheck protection program, and housing benefits received due to false representations.

Tyreisha Robinson is the daughter of the ex-director of the housing authority, Tonya Robison.

Tyreisha testified against her mother at trial.

