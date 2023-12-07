First Alert Weather: Wind will be the biggest issue over the next three days

The first of potentially 3 straight 50° days is on tap for Thursday. High temperatures will struggle to get to 50 degrees, but with the soft wind and clear skies it should be a comfortable afternoon. High temperatures will continue to warm on Friday and Saturday with temperatures registering the middle to upper 50s. The high temperature on Saturday in the upper 50s could break a record. A big shift in the weekend forecast has pulled away from significant rain or snow. At this time, the data supports more widely scattered showers on Saturday, a change over to some snow on Sunday and possible lake effect snow early Monday. Impacts right now look low with the temperatures and windy conditions being the main focus.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High around 50F. Low 42F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Windy. Mostly sunny with a few clouds around. Expect increasing clouds Friday evening and overnight with a few showers. High around 55F. Low 47F. Wind SW at 15 to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy with wind gusts to 40 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. A few scattered light showers around in the morning. Scattered T-showers in the afternoon as a cold front arrives. High near 55F. Low 33F. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light lake effect snow/flurries throughout the day. No road impacts expected from any light snow showers. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the upper 20s. High 38F. Low 29F.

