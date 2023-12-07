Elkhart Police Dept. rolls out new gunshot detection system

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re from South Bend, you may have heard of the ShotSpotter. It’s a system that listens for and reports gunshots in South Bend.

Now, there’s something similar in the city of Elkhart. It’s called the Flock Safety Raven audio detection system.

“I didn’t realize that was something that existed or was here in Elkhart, but I would be interested in knowing more about it because it does sound interesting,” says Goshen resident Lindsey Shrock.

Police have been putting up the new Raven devices for the past two weeks. Here’s how they work…

“What it does is it detects the sound and it basically processes it, makes sure that it fits the parameters of what it knows as a gunshot,” says Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese.

And as soon as a shot is proven, Chief Milanese says the device “triangulates where the sound is coming from and then it alerts officers in our communications center to the potential gunshots. "

The devices work hand in hand with the video technology the city is already using.

“Those systems talk to each other,” Milanese says. “If there is a gunshot detected in a certain area, then it can alert the cameras.”

Safety is a main factor of concern for some residents.

“If I come up here to shop or need my stuff from the pharmacy, I’d like to be safe,” says Elkhart resident Buzz Strong.

Others aren’t sure how they feel about having these in the area.

“It’s an interesting idea and something I’d have to think on,” Shrock says.

But the system is only listening for gunshots.

“It’s not picking up conversations, it’s not picking up dogs barking, none of that,” Milanese says. “It’s not designed to do those things.”

They’re in specific areas and cover one square mile.

“We went ahead and communicated and talked with our dispatch center, and they provided basically a hot map for us and said, ‘hey, this is where we’re receiving the most shots or gunfire calls,’” Milanese explains.

Elkhart police say their goal is to solve more crime and reduce crime rates in the community.

(Elkhart Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.