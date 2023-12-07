Advertise With Us

Elkhart honors first responders at the Lerner Theatre

Elkhart honors first responders at the Lerner Theatre on Dec. 6, 2023.
Elkhart honors first responders at the Lerner Theatre on Dec. 6, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about honoring those who serve our community!

The Elkhart police and fire departments, as well as the EMTs and other first responders, were at the Lerner Theatre for the “Elkhart Honors the Badge” event on Wednesday.

The purpose of the event is to let first responders know how much the community appreciates the work they do.

“The Homes for Heroes organization every year gets together with the city of Elkhart for all of our public safety,” said David Cushwa, division chief of operations for the Elkhart Fire Department. “So we have police, fire, communication center, emergency services, all gather together, and they take care of a banquet for all of our membres-- including retirees-- and have a great Christmas dinner, and then we also have awards that are also given out.”

The event started six years ago and has continued ever since!

