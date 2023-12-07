Delphi murders suspect moved out of Westville Correctional Facility

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago has been moved to a different prison.

According to our sister station WTHR, Richard Allen was transferred from the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County to the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County on Wednesday.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders in October 2022.

Back in April, Allen’s former attorneys filed a motion requesting he be moved to a new prison. In the filing, they Allen’s conditions as “akin to those of a prisoner of war.”

Among their complaints were:

Allen’s cell being too cramped (6 feet by 10 feet in size)

Him sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor

Only allowed to shower one to two times per week

Required to wear the same clothes, including underwear, for days that are soiled, stained, tattered and torn

No opportunity for Allen to visit his wife or family members in the past five months

The electronic tablet he uses to call family members is monitored by prison officials and the cost of the calls are being borne by Allen and his family

Allen is afforded very little recreational time

Information Allen’s attorneys provided to him to review as part of his defense on March 24 are yet to be provided to him, as of April 3.

It is difficult for his attorneys to meet with him given his segregation and isolation, which keeps him from being able to assist in his defense.

In a meeting that same month, the attorneys claimed Allen seemed to be suffering from memory loss and an overall inability to communicate rationally with his attorneys and family members.

The special judge in the Delphi murders case eventually denied that motion, ruling that Allen was being “treated more favorably than other inmates housed at the Westville Correctional Facility.”

Allen’s former attorneys later accused two correctional officers at the Westville Correctional Facility who were overseeing him of having ties to Odinism in a court filing that argued that Abby and Libby were “ritualistically sacrificed” by members of the pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group instead of by their client.

They further accused the correctional officers of “unjust and inhuman” treatment against Allen, which the prosecutor in the case denied.

Allen’s trial was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but is now set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

