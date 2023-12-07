A conversation about gun violence and youth in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We wanted to take a moment on Thursday afternoon to talk about violence in South Bend.

We know it’s been an almost weekly occurrence, or so it seems, where we’re talking about someone who’s been shot. And it seems the ages are getting younger and younger.

So, why is this happening, and what aren’t we doing at home or in the community to help curb these numbers?

Two wise South Bend natives with some perspective — Gladys Muhammad and Lynn Coleman — joined Lauren Moss and Joshua short on 16 News Now at Noon to have that discussion.

They covered a lot in their conversation, which you can watch in its entirety in the video above. Some of the talking points include:

- Crime being down compared to last year, but not necessarily feeling like it.

- Of the over 60 criminally assaulted shooting victims this year, more than a dozen of them are juveniles.

- How community leaders are working together to stop gun violence and keep South Bend’s highest risk citizens alive and out of prison through the South Bend Group Violence Intervention (SBGVI) program.

