City, county, regional partners unveil welcoming plan for new Americans in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Throughout this fall, we’ve been showing you the makeshift tent cities on the streets of Chicago.

For more than a year, the Windy City has been forced to scramble in an ongoing effort to house thousands of migrants who have been bused here from border states.

The good news is that the tent city we visited outside the Chicago Police Department’s 8th district headquarters is gone. Of the people who were living in tents there, most are now in shelters.

Back here at home, officials unveiled a bold new initiative to welcome new Americans to Michiana.

While we don’t know if there’s going to be an impending “Michiana migration,” we do know there has been a plan in the works for roughly a year to welcome migrants and immigrants here.

But first, let’s go back to Chicago…

This was the scene at the Chicago Police Department’s eighth district police headquarters in late October. Asylum-seeking migrants were living in a cluster of tents pitched along 63rd Street with hard concrete beneath them and a growing chill surrounding them.

Volunteers with the Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP) were working tirelessly to help these new arrivals navigate Chicago.

Imelda Salazar is a community organizer with SWOP. I asked her to what extent we could expect this migration to continue to Michiana.

“One thing I know is if there are jobs, you will have immigrant families,” she said.

Long before Chicago’s migrant crisis, there was a plan in the works to make Michiana more welcoming to new Americans. South Bend, the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and Welcoming Michiana teamed up roughly a year ago to form a so-called welcoming plan unveiled late Thursday.

“We are designated as a region as Welcoming Michiana, which is a great designation through Welcoming America, and it means we’re paying close attention to how we might be more intentional in welcoming our new Americans,” said Bethany Hartley, president and CEO of the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership.

This welcoming plan isn’t some abstract concept. It’s a plan with lots of specifics.

“So, if English is not your first language, how might we make it more accessible in terms of translation services?” Hartley said. “It means greater transportation access, so public services like busing, these sorts of things. It means access to things like broadband and internet. How do we make sure that everyone is connected that way so there is not a digital divide? It also means when it comes to workforce, how are we reaching out to engage folks in our workforce?”

Hartley doesn’t weigh in on the politics of U.S. immigration policy, but she says it’s important Michiana is ready to embrace and welcome new Americans.

Hartley is adamant about two things – we have lots of jobs here in Michiana, and she says we need talent to fill those jobs. And she points out the talent pool is largely going to be international going forward.

