Center for the Homeless holds annual ‘Holiday Miracle Luncheon’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Center for the Homeless brought back an annual holiday tradition on Thursday!

People from across Michiana gathered at the Century Center to celebrate the work of the center at the “Holiday Miracle Luncheon,” including some of us here at WNDU.

We got a chance to talk with Steve Camilleri, the executive director for the center, at Thursday’s luncheon. He shared how events like this help push their message forward.

“It’s so important that we bring the community together,” Camilleri said. “We have students here of all different ages with community leaders, friends, people experiencing homeless. . . and we educate folks with what’s going on with the state of homelessness in our community while also raising a little bit of funds for our mission.”

The Center for the Homeless is always looking for donations or any help you can give. To donate, click here. For more information on volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.