Center for the Homeless holds annual ‘Holiday Miracle Luncheon’

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Center for the Homeless brought back an annual holiday tradition on Thursday!

People from across Michiana gathered at the Century Center to celebrate the work of the center at the “Holiday Miracle Luncheon,” including some of us here at WNDU.

We got a chance to talk with Steve Camilleri, the executive director for the center, at Thursday’s luncheon. He shared how events like this help push their message forward.

“It’s so important that we bring the community together,” Camilleri said. “We have students here of all different ages with community leaders, friends, people experiencing homeless. . . and we educate folks with what’s going on with the state of homelessness in our community while also raising a little bit of funds for our mission.”

The Center for the Homeless is always looking for donations or any help you can give. To donate, click here. For more information on volunteering, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

Irving Berlin’s ‘Holiday Inn’ coming to the South Bend Civic Theatre

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
It's a story of romance with a mix of small-town living, bright lights, and a lure of stardom — and it’s all taking place here in Michiana!

Events

South Bend Medical Foundation hosting open house for new donation center

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Medical Foundation is hosting an open house for its new donor center on Monday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community

A sneak peek at our special reports on ‘Studebaker Leaves: 60 Years Later’

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com and Mark Peterson
Nearly 60 years have passed since news broke that Studebaker would cease auto production in South Bend.

Community

You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana

You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
The non-profit provides a safe, brave space to support caregivers here in Michiana.

Latest News

Business

Get decorated for the holidays with Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs!

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
We're getting you in the holiday spirit, and what better way to do it than decorating some wreaths and ornaments?

Holidays

Southold Dance Theater presents ‘The Nutcracker’ with a South Bend spin!

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
You can catch the one-of-a-kind classic at the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Daniel’s sweet note

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 8-year-old Daniel — a Michigan youth who is waiting for adoption.

Events

Saint Joseph Health System hosting holiday drive-through meals for seniors

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The medical group will be hosting drive-through meals for seniors on Dec. 12.

Events

New Carlisle hosting community feedback sessions on growth, development

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The town will be hosting two open houses for local residents to offer their input on a comprehensive development plan on Dec. 12.

Business

Birch & Brie taking charcuterie boards to the next level

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
You might be familiar with charcuterie, but you probably haven’t seen it quite like this!