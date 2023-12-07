Biden administration unveils Native American federal funding at Tribal Nations Summit

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - President Biden hosted the Tribal Nations Summit at the White House Wednesday, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to strengthening relationships with Tribal Nations.

The summit brought together Tribal leaders and high-ranking administration officials as he signed the executive order that makes federal funding more accessible. It also gives Native Americans more authority over how to spend the money.

President Biden, Vice President Harris, eleven Cabinet members, and senior Administration figures unveiled a series of initiatives designed to fortify relationships and empower Tribal Nations.

Key highlights of the executive order include:

The improvement of partnerships between Tribal Nations and the government.

Strengthening the understanding and respect for Tribal sovereignty and Native history.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of Native women, children, and families.

Making federal funding more accessible to tribal nations.

The Biden-Harris Administration also revealed a comprehensive 2023 Progress Report which highlighted the strides made by the Administration in fulfilling President Biden’s pledge to bolster support for Indian Country and address critical issues within Tribal communities.

Locally the reaction from Pokagon Vice Chairman Gary Morseau was positive, in an email he sent the following statement.

“I can say, as the vice chairman that I am very pleased to see the Biden administration working with Tribal Nations. It’s been a long time coming, but with Deb Halland And Brian Newlin be appointed to the interior, has benefited Indian country immensely. I don’t believe there has been another administration that has ever made this much of an effort to work with the sovereign Native nations of the United States.”

