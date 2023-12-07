60 Years Later: A look back at Studebaker leaving South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - December is full of key dates associated with the demise of Studebaker automobile production in South Bend.

Word of the plant closings broke on Dec. 9, 1963 — 17 days after the assassination of President Kennedy. The last car rolled off the assembly line on Dec. 20 of that year, just five days before Christmas.

The shut down has now been in South Bend’s rearview mirror for six decades. For some, that’s still not long enough to dull the pain or fill the void.

As a child, Ron DeWinter was surrounded by Studebakers. As an adult, he followed in the family footsteps and made them.

“When I turned 18, I was working at the Original Pancake House, I remember, and my dad came to me, you had to be 18 to work in the shop,” DeWinter said. “My brother worked there, my brother-in-law.”

Ron’s father put in 35 years at the plant. Ron was hired about two and a half months before the shutdown.

“I think the sadness of my dad you know; I think I remember my dad crying twice,” DeWinter said. “He was a very quiet man. He cried when my brother blew the engine on that ‘53 (1953 Studebaker) and he cried when Studebakers closed. He put his head down like that and cried. That’s hard for a son to see. That would be, and I think he took that to his grave probably.”

“For generations, Studebaker was a constant in South Bend,” said Andrew Beckman with the Studebaker National Museum. “They put countless meals on the tables, presents under the tree at Christmas. It was fathers and sons, entire generations worked at the Studebaker plant. In fact, I’ve heard former Studebaker employees referred to it as working at Studebaker’s possessively as if Studebaker was still there handing you your paycheck at the end of the week.”

The company started in 1852 when a couple of Studebaker brothers opened a blacksmith shop in South Bend. That shop grew to become the world’s largest builder of buggies and wagons by the turn of the century.

By 1920, the company turned all its attention to the so-called gas buggy, with the Studebaker family no longer at the wheel.

“The Studebaker family wasn’t involved in the company much after they went public in the early teens,” Beckman said. “Studebaker Corporation was formed, they needed extra capital, outsiders came on to the Studebaker board, money interests. Leman Brother, other banking houses got on Studebaker’s board. The family essentially withdrew from the company at that time.”

The road was often a bumpy one. A parade held in downtown South Bend in 1935 celebrated Studebaker’s emergence from the Great Depression and a bout with receivership.

In January of 1962, workers were on strike and company President Sherwood Egbert arrogantly crossed the picket line in his Mercedes-Benz.

The documentary “Less than they Promised,” concludes: “What happened is that decisions were being made as a corporation and not as a community company.”

While Studebaker arguably made some of the best-looking vehicles, it seldom managed to do so at a profit.

“Well, for Studebaker, and we should really look at it, back in 1950, Studebaker was producing almost a half a million cars and trucks annually,” Beckman explained. “They employed 24,000 people in South Bend. Fast forward to 1963, employment is down to 7,000. Studebaker had not made a profit for many years. In fact, from 1953 to 1963, they turned a profit just once, and that was 1959.

“So, you know the handwriting was on the wall,” Beckman continued. “Still, Studebaker had come back so many times previously that there was no reason to believe they wouldn’t be able to do it again.”

While Studebakers are no longer being made in South Bend, they are continuously being restored and appreciated by car collectors around the world.

“Why’d they go out of business?” DeWinter asked rhetorically. “I said, hey, take an old Studebaker, set it beside an old Chevy at the same year and ask them which one looks better, the Studebaker win hands down, always. Did they, were they put together any better than Chevys? No. They’re probably about the same, but they always did something a little different, they didn’t build them, if Chevy was building a square car, Studebaker made a round car, and what did they buy? The Chevy.”

The South Bend Tribune’s Jack Colwell says, despite the company’s crash, people do not hate Studebaker.

“They still have kind of a love affair with Studebaker,” Colwell said. “Maybe they dislike the management at the time how they handled the closing. But as far as the products, still, people really collected them, driving them, loving them.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.