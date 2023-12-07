19-year-old sentenced to 58 years for murder of St. Joe County corrections officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old is facing over five decades behind bars for the murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer.

Braxton Bird, of South Bend, was sentenced to 58 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on Thursday for the murder of 28-year-old Rhema Harris. Bird was also sentenced to three years for criminal recklessness, which will be served consecutively.

A photo of Rhema Harris. (St. Joseph County Police Department)

On Oct. 24, Bird was found guilty for his role in the drive-by shooting that killed Harris in June 2022. Bird was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and was one of two people in a car of five shooting.

Court documents say Bird was firing the rifle that resulted in Harris’ death and that Bird’s nephew, Braelyn Rios, who was 14 at the time, had been firing a handgun out of the car.

Rios is expected to appear before a jury on March 4, 2024.

