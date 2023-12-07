Advertise With Us

11-year-old dies after sister shoots him while rabbit hunting, officials say

An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the...
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the head while rabbit hunting has died.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered life-threatening injuries from a hunting-related shooting incident has died.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed the 11-year-old boy’s death Wednesday, WDAM reports.

According to a Monday press release, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Cody Pitts said the boy was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by his 12-year-old sister while hunting rabbits. Deputies responded to the incident around 9:36 p.m. Saturday.

The siblings’ 19-year-old step-brother was with them at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old sustained critical, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment, according to JCSD.

The names of the boy and his sister were not released by the sheriff’s department due to their ages.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, as they are the primary agency investigating the incident. JCSD is also investigating it as a secondary agency.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roshell Beaty
Benton Harbor woman gets 10 years for stealing $1M in COVID-19 relief funds
Michael Lee Eppenbaugh
Man who led multi-state chase in stolen Mishawaka police car back in jail
South Shore passengers being bussed between South Bend, Michigan City due to freight train derailment
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Officials said 3-year-old Cayden Denny died after he ran into traffic.
3-year-old killed in traffic identified, GoFundMe set up to cover funeral costs

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Wind will be the biggest issue over the next three days
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Trump expected to attend New York fraud trial again Thursday as testimony nears an end
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather