You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We know there are many of you stuck between working, parenting, and caring for a sick or elderly loved one. And because of that, many of you are unintentionally overlooked and need support.

That’s where You, Too! Inc., comes in, providing a safe, brave space to support caregivers here in Michiana.

The non-profit’s founder, Wanda Dudley, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk amore about it and tell us about a unique fundraiser happening this week. You can learn more by watching the video above!

You can also learn more about You, Too! by heading to the organization’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Get decorated for the holidays with Sunshine and Daisies Creative Designs!

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
We're getting you in the holiday spirit, and what better way to do it than decorating some wreaths and ornaments?

Holidays

Southold Dance Theater presents ‘The Nutcracker’ with a South Bend spin!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
You can catch the one-of-a-kind classic at the Morris Performing Arts Center this weekend!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Daniel’s sweet note

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 8-year-old Daniel — a Michigan youth who is waiting for adoption.

Events

Saint Joseph Health System hosting holiday drive-through meals for seniors

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The medical group will be hosting drive-through meals for seniors on Dec. 12.

Latest News

Events

New Carlisle hosting community feedback sessions on growth, development

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The town will be hosting two open houses for local residents to offer their input on a comprehensive development plan on Dec. 12.

Business

Birch & Brie taking charcuterie boards to the next level

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
You might be familiar with charcuterie, but you probably haven’t seen it quite like this!

Holidays

‘Christmas at the Park’ returns to Newton Park on Saturday

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Organizers say there will be games, crafts, and snacks, as well as an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

What's Good

Christmas spirit comes alive at ‘Cookies with Santa’ event in South Bend

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Families were able to stop by the South Bend Police Department to see Jolly Old St. Nick, pose for a free professional photo with the big man, and enjoy plenty of treats!

Holidays

Jewish leaders in Michiana discuss history of Hanukkah

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST
|
By Amelia Lee
Hanukkah begins later this week, and the history of the holiday has inspired some incredible traditions lasting for thousands of years.

Community

South Bend Record Show holds last event of 2023

Updated: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Nearly 40 dealers descended on the Ramada by Wyndham on State Road 933 to kick off the big show.