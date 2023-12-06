You, Too! Inc. caring for caregivers in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We know there are many of you stuck between working, parenting, and caring for a sick or elderly loved one. And because of that, many of you are unintentionally overlooked and need support.

That’s where You, Too! Inc., comes in, providing a safe, brave space to support caregivers here in Michiana.

The non-profit’s founder, Wanda Dudley, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk amore about it and tell us about a unique fundraiser happening this week. You can learn more by watching the video above!

You can also learn more about You, Too! by heading to the organization’s website or Facebook page.

