Worker critically injured in crane accident receives $10 Million settlement

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - A worker at the Niagara-LaSalle Steel processing plant in Hammond has received a $10 million settlement.

Robert Coppage was working at the plant in 2017 when a 5-ton crane malfunctioned and pinned him against a wall.

He suffered severe injuries, including damage to his spinal cord.

A Lake Superior Court Judge in Gary presided over the case.

Crane 1 Services was hired by Niagara-Lasalle to inspect the plant’s overhead cranes.

Crane 1 was found liable for the accident and ordered to pay Coppage the $10 million.

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 50s on the way

