Wednesday’s Child: Daniel’s sweet note

(Grant Me Hope)
By Tricia Sloma
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 8-year-old Daniel — a Michigan youth who is waiting for adoption. 

Video games would make a great Christmas gift for Daniel, but the best gift of all would be a new family.

This 4th grader is a fan of video games. But he also really likes school.

“My favorite subject, sometimes, is math,” Daniel said. “I like math because my teachers make it super fun.”

Daniel has a lot of energy and enjoys recess and other activities. He hopes to serve others someday.

“I like to play sports,” Daniel said. “When I grow up, I want to be a police officer cause I want to save people’s lives.”

Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange says that Daniel will do best with a family that has a mom and a dad, as well as other children in the home. Daniel also would do well with pets like dogs or cats.

For more information on Daniel, head to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

