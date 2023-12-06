Advertise With Us

Unsafe lead levels detected in Dowagiac

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Dowagiac officials said they are working hard to address unsafe lead levels. This, coming after findings in a 2022 report.

The city said they have been taking a proactive approach by reaching out to residents and responding quickly.

In early October, officials learned the city exceeded unsafe lead levels in drinking water. That is when they put together a public education plan.

Dowagiac City Manager Kevin Anderson said lead can cause serious issues, especially for children.

“We as a city took a very aggressive approach because we wanted to educate people on the risks of lead and where the sources of lead are in homes...The lead coming to homes does not come from the water supply system that’s out in the street. That is lead free. Where lead occurs, and lead risks in home, is when there is lead service lines, or led solder that had been used...or brass fixtures inside of homes that predate the mid 1980′s,” Anderson said.

He said lead-reducing filters are an effective, short-term solution. If you need one, just head on over to city hall.

Meantime, the city is also working on a long-term solution.

“We are now in the process of trying to identify each and every location in town where there is a service lead that is lead contaminated. Going to houses, with the plan to try to work with the state to get some grant money to replace those in the coming years,” Anderson said.

