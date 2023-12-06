St. Joseph County issuing recall alert for lead-tainted applesauce products

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You might want to check any WanaBana applesauce products you have purchased recently!

On Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Department of Health issued a recall alert after lead was detected in certain WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches on Oct. 28, 2023.

Per Indiana’s health code, the county notified local retailer Dollar Tree, and all Dollar Tree stores have since been asked to remove the affected products. The health department also performed a follow-up inspection of all Dollar Tree stores to ensure the product was off the shelves.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health is urging all residents to dispose of all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches until further notice.

The FDA released an initial recall of the products in late October.

