Southold Dance Theater presents ‘The Nutcracker’ with a South Bend spin!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’ve ever seen “The Nutcracker,” it likely holds a special place in your heart.

You can catch the one-of-a-kind classic at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend this weekend!

Sarah Taylor, executive director of the Southold Dance Theater, joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to give us a preview of the shows. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The performances are taking place on the following days and times:

Friday, Dec 8, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 9, at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this weekend’s shows range from $25 to $65. To purchase tickets, click here.

For more information on the performance, head to Southold Theater’s website.

