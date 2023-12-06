South Shore passengers being bused between South Bend, Michigan City due to freight train derailment

(WNDU)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WNDU) - If you plan on taking the South Shore Line to head west toward Chicago, you’ll need to hop on a bus before you hop on a train.

The rail line says passengers are currently being bused between the South Bend International Airport and the Carroll Ave. station in Michigan City after a slow-moving South Shore freight train derailed adjacent to the South Shore tracks on Tuesday.

Passengers will be bused between these stations until power has been restored and the scene is cleared. It’s currently unclear when train service between South Bend and Michigan City will resume.

The South Shore Line says there will also be no service to/from the Hudson Lake station while busing is in effect.

Stay with WNDU.com and WNDU 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

