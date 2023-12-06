Advertise With Us

‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer. (Credit: Instagram/@ronnienotronald via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family’s “Snoop on the Stoop” broke out of its box to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A video posted to Instagram shows a girl who woke up to find that her “Snoop on the Stoop” had broken out of its box.

“He punched out!” the girl said.

The “Snoop on the Stoop” is a play on the classic “Elf on the Shelf” and features a plush toy resembling Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train tracks stock image
Goshen man dies after getting hit by train
Police offer advice on keeping yourself safe after dozens of shots fired at South Bend gas station
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 50s on the way
Located at the northeast corner of Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard, the Tribune property...
Notre Dame buys historic South Bend Tribune building
Demolition project underway in Elkhart
Demolition project underway in Elkhart

Latest News

Writer/producer Norman Lear speaks at a Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for actress Marla...
Norman Lear, producer of TV’s ‘All in the Family’ and influential liberal advocate, has died at 101
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate