Russo reflects on Notre Dame’s success ahead of College Cup semis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s soccer team is gearing up for its third trip to the College Cup in program history this weekend.

The Fighting Irish will head to Louisville on Friday to face Oregon State in the semifinals. If they win, they’ll face the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Clemson and west Virginia in the national championship game on Monday.

Senior forward Daniel Russo has been a star for the Irish in the postseason. He scored the game-clinching penalty kick against Indiana this past weekend to put Notre Dame in the College Cup for the second time in the last three seasons.

“To be in the College Cup two times in my four years here, I couldn’t be more grateful that we’ve made it,” Russo said. “The two other years, we didn’t even make the tournament. And now these two years, we’re in the tournament and we’re in the College Cup.”

The Irish lost to Clemson in PKs in the College cup semifinals back in 2021. But Russo thinks this year’s team is different.

“I think we have the ability to win it all just with the players we have, the confidence we have as a team,” he said. “We’ve come off two huge wins in terms of penalty shootouts, the conditions against Western Michigan, and just grateful to be here.”

Notre Dame (12-2-6) will take on Oregon State (11-5-5) at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville on Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST. The match will air on ESPNU.

