Prices fall for St. Joseph County homes in November

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The prices of St. Joseph County homes on the market are falling.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, house prices fell more than 6% in November.

The median home in St. Joseph County is valued at more than $219,000, which is down more than 18% from the same time last year, when homes on the market were valued at more than $267,000.

The data in the article pertains to houses listed for sale in the county, not houses already sold.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

