Prices fall for St. Joseph County homes in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The prices of St. Joseph County homes on the market are falling.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, house prices fell more than 6% in November.

The median home in St. Joseph County is valued at more than $219,000, which is down more than 18% from the same time last year, when homes on the market were valued at more than $267,000.

The data in the article pertains to houses listed for sale in the county, not houses already sold.

