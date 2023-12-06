Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts wins Bronco Nagurski award, will play in Sun Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still a lot up in the air in terms of who will play in Notre Dame’s bowl game later this month, but we do know that the nation’s top defensive player will be suiting up for the Fighting Irish.

Senior safety Xavier Watts was named the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Award on Monday night. He’s the first Irish player to win the award since Manti Te’o in 2012.

Watts has an FBS-leading seven interceptions for the Fighting Irish, along with 47 tackles. He had two picks against both USC and Pitt, becoming the first Irish player to pick off two passes in back-to-back games since 1996.

On Tuesday, Watts confirmed with the media that he will play in Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup against Oregon State on Dec. 29. What’s still unclear is whether he will enter the NFL Draft, as his draft stock has skyrocketed.

“I kind of have to see both sides of it. I could see it as my last game as a Notre Dame football player, or I could just see it as my last game with that specific team if I come back next year,” Watts said. “But at the end of the day, I’m kind of just going out there to play football and just have fun, regardless of what my decision is.”

Watts graduated from Notre Dame in May, but he still has two years of athletic eligibility remaining because he redshirted in 2020 and has a bonus year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

