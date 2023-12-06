New ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ trailer ‘breaks’ YouTube

(WNDU) - It’s been a decade since gamers have been able to get their hands on a new “Grand Theft Auto” game.

So, it’s no surprise that the internet collectively flipped when the very first trailer for “Grand Theft Auto VI” was released this week.

According to CNN, the highly anticipated trailer surpassed 32 million views within its first few hours on YouTube and racked up more than 90 million views within its first 24 hours.

The trailer was supposed to be released on Tuesday, but Rockstar Games released it Monday evening instead after a copy of it was leaked online.

“Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” Rockstar Games wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube: https://t.co/T0QOBDHwBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 4, 2023

Fans were able to learn several key things about GTA 6 in the 90-second trailer.

The game will be set in Vice City, a Miami-inspired setting that has been used in past GTA games

The game stars a female protagonist named Lucia, marking a first for the GTA franchise

The game won’t be released until sometime in 2025

It’s a long wait for a fanbase that has become all too familiar with long waits, as “Grand Theft Auto V” was released in September 2013. GTA 5 went on to become the fastest entertainment product in history to make $1 billion, doing so in just three days.

And the reaction to this first trailer indicates that this latest GTA installment could end up breaking that record.

According to the Associated Press, industry analysts predict GTA 6 will arrive in the first few months of 2025. Whenever it ends up getting released, it will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’S systems.

